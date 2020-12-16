Top legislator calls for China-Japan relations to suit new era

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds video talks with Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held video talks with Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese parliament, calling for a China-Japan relationship consistent with the needs of the new era.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China and Japan shared extensive common interests and a broad space for cooperation.

"China is willing to work with Japan to follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, abide by the principles of the four China-Japan political documents and relevant consensus between the two sides, and jointly promote the stable development of bilateral relations on the correct track of peace, friendship and win-win cooperation," Li said.

He also called on the two sides to strengthen the coordinated response to global issues, firmly uphold multilateralism and the free trade system, and promote a China-Japan relationship that is consistent with the needs of the new era, so as to inject more stability and positive energy into the region and the whole world.

Li said China and Japan have demonstrated their profound ties by supporting each other and joining hands to fight COVID-19.

He hoped the two sides would coordinate the fight against the virus and carry out pragmatic cooperation in this regard, maintain stable and smooth industrial and supply chains within the two countries and regions, accelerate economic and social recovery, and create new growth points for cooperation for the post-pandemic era.

As the two sides have profound cultural origins, they should strengthen all-round people-to-people exchanges and expand local cooperation to consolidate the social and public support for bilateral relations, Li said.

The top legislator stressed that exchanges between legislative bodies play an important part in China-Japan relations.

"In recent years, the friendly exchanges between the Chinese NPC and the Japanese parliament have maintained good momentum," he said, suggesting that the two sides should further strengthen regular, multi-level communication, so as to create a good atmosphere for the development of China-Japan relations.

Li also reiterated China's stance on such issues as the Diaoyu Islands.

Oshima said that, in the face of many common challenges, such as changes in the international situation and the fight against the pandemic, Japan is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Chinese side in all fields and continuously improve bilateral relations.