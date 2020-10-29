Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New mail shipping route launched between China, Japan

(Xinhua)    17:02, October 29, 2020

JINAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A new mail shipping route has been launched between Qingdao, a port city in east China's Shandong Province, and the Japanese city of Yokohama, to meet the surging demand from foreign trade and cross-border e-commerce.

The first batch of 232 parcels weighing a total of 4,187 kg was carried to Qingdao's Huangdao Port on Wednesday before heading to Yokohama by ship, marking the inauguration of the service, said a manager from the Shandong branch of China Post.

Located on the Jiaodong Peninsula, Qingdao is close to Japan. The new shipping route has shortened the delivery time by two to four days, compared with mail transfer via Tianjin or Shanghai.

Statistics released by the provincial government show that the total trade between Shandong and Japan hit 113.49 billion yuan (about 16.89 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of this year, while there has been a huge demand for postal delivery.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York