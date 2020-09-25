China adjusts anti-dumping duties on Japanese fiber preforms

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has decided to adjust anti-dumping duties on imports of optical fiber preforms originating in Japan, after the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) ruled that dumping had occurred during a review investigation.

The adjusted duties will take effect on Saturday. Imports from Fujikura Ltd. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will be subject to rates of 14.4 percent and 17 percent, respectively, the ministry said on Friday in a statement on its website.

All other Japanese firms, including Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., will see their fiber preforms subject to a rate of 31.2 percent.

The MOC previously decided to implement final anti-dumping measures on imports of optical fiber preforms originating in Japan and the United States for two years from Aug. 19, 2015. Following an expiry review investigation, it chose to continue imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of optical fiber preforms originating in the two countries for five years starting from July 11, 2018.

On Aug. 9, 2019, the Chinese optical fiber preform industry submitted an application for the ministry to carry out interim dumping and dumping margin reviews on the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of optical fiber preforms originating in Japan.