Japan's report on China security untenable: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday criticized a Japanese report for making groundless comments on China's national defense and military modernization.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about the "China Security Report 2021" released by Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies in mid-November.

Noting that the report had made groundless comments on China's national defense and military modernization, Ren said relevant remarks are not objective and are irresponsible, unprofessional and totally untenable.

The spokesperson stressed that China is always committed to the path of peaceful development and firmly upholds the defense policy that is defensive in nature and the military strategy of active defense.

China's move to modernize its national defense and armed forces is not targeted at any country, nor will it pose any threat to other countries, Ren said.

Facts have proven time and again that the development and growth of China's military force means the development and growth of strength for world peace, the spokesperson said.

Ren urged relevant parties to abandon the Cold War mentality, view the development of China's national defense and armed forces objectively and rationally, and do more things that are conducive to China-Japan relations and regional peace and stability, rather than the opposite.