Community in Beijing's Haidian District helps senior citizens become tech-savvier

A student volunteer from Beijing Foreign Studies University teaches senior residents to use a health-tracking app, introduced amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at a community activity center in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2020. Since 2014, a community in Beijing's Haidian District has organized some 240 workshop events to help senior citizens become tech-savvier. So far, more than 6,000 elderly people have learned how to use digital devices and mastered digital-era skills such as online shopping and making hospital appointments with the help of student volunteers from 18 colleges and universities. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)