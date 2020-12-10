Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Community in Beijing's Haidian District helps senior citizens become tech-savvier

(Xinhua)    10:08, December 10, 2020

A student volunteer from Beijing Foreign Studies University teaches senior residents to use a health-tracking app, introduced amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at a community activity center in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2020. Since 2014, a community in Beijing's Haidian District has organized some 240 workshop events to help senior citizens become tech-savvier. So far, more than 6,000 elderly people have learned how to use digital devices and mastered digital-era skills such as online shopping and making hospital appointments with the help of student volunteers from 18 colleges and universities. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York