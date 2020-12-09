China launches campaign to help elderly cross digital divide

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a three-year campaign to help the country's senior citizens cross the digital divide and enjoy the development of intelligent technology.

The campaign emphasizes improving work to bring down the barriers to today's information society and make it more accessible for the elderly, and promoting necessary changes to and upgrades of relevant facilities to accommodate the needs of the group, according to a circular published on Tuesday by the Office of the National Working Commission on Aging.

Relevant work concerning mechanism construction, volunteer services, training and publicity should be intensified through the end of 2022 to help seniors overcome difficulties in using smart technology, in accordance with the central authority's requirements, read the circular.

It said that volunteer services should be promoted, while health and financial institutions, government departments, transport services and tourist sites are encouraged to use volunteer services to assist the elderly.

The document noted that community workers, social organizations, volunteer service organizations and universities for the elderly should be encouraged to hold training courses for senior citizens to learn relevant skills.

China's population aged 60 and above had reached 254 million by the end of 2019.