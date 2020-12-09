China delivers 2nd batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid to Arab League

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (R) and Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki pose for a photo during the medical aid delivery ceremony at the headquarters of Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 8, 2020. China on Tuesday delivered the second batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid, including 130,000 N95 masks, to the Arab League based in Cairo, capital of Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday delivered the second batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid, including 130,000 N95 masks, to the Arab League based in Cairo, capital of Egypt.

"We will never forget how the leaders of the Arab countries expressed their solidarity with China via messages and phone calls at its most difficult time of fighting the pandemic," Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said at the delivery ceremony.

The Arab countries have donated to China more than 10 million face masks and other urgently needed medical supplies, Liao added.

Meanwhile, China has sent to the Arab countries more than 1 million testing kits and over 18 million masks, and dispatched medical teams to eight Arab countries, he noted, adding over 40 video meetings have been convened between the health experts from both sides.

In the first batch of medical aid to the Arab League, China sent 200,000 standard masks and 9,000 N95 masks, Liao said.

"China is willing to work with Arab countries to advocate peace and friendship, and build a China-Arab health community and a community with a shared future," the Chinese ambassador concluded.

At the ceremony, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki hailed "the deep strong ties between China and the Arab League."

"Today's ceremony represents only another sign of the long road of exchange of support between the two sides especially in the light of the spread of the pandemic," Zaki said.

Highlighting the Chinese medical aid as "a valuable gift," he noted that such support for the Arab League will help to expand the cooperation between Arab countries and China.