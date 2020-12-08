Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
Tunisian president thanks China for assistance to fight COVID-19

(Xinhua)    13:22, December 08, 2020

TUNIS, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied said Monday that his country thanks China for providing various forms of assistance to help improve its ability to cope with COVID-19.

The president made the remarks when China's new ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo presented his credentials.

Tunisia sincerely thanks China for its long-term support, especially China's assistance in various forms to his country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saied said.

Tunisia cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries, Saied said, adding that his country will continue to work with China to push forward bilateral friendly cooperation to a new level.

Zhang said that in recent years the China-Tunisia relations have shown a good momentum of development and bilateral cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results.

With the joint efforts of both sides, the friendly cooperation between China and Tunisia will witness a broader prospect for development, he added.

