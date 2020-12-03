Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Wuhan's Hongshan Gymnasium: from temporary hospital to job fair venue

(Xinhua)    08:25, December 03, 2020

In this combo photo, the upper part shows a medical worker walking with short skips after escorting recovered COVID-19 patients away at a temporary hospital converted from Hongshan Gymnasium in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. The temporary hospital was shut down on that day. The lower part shows people attending a job fair for graduates at Hongshan Gymnasium in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 2, 2020. A national college graduates employment and entrepreneurship promotion fair kicked off here on Wednesday. The Hongshan Gymnasium was converted into a temporary hospital and started operation on Feb. 5. With 784 beds, it received a total of 1,124 patients, and saw 833 patients discharged and 291 patients transferred to other hospitals. Now, It has regained vitality and become the site of many large events. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


