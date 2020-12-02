China's border city reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's border city of Manzhouli reported two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past day, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The new cases were registered from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Among them, one patient was re-categorized from a previously reported asymptomatic carrier, the regional health commission said.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Manzhouli had 20 domestically transmitted cases, one asymptomatic case and two suspected cases. Their 1,062 close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Epidemiological surveys and source tracing work regarding the cases are underway.

Manzhouli will launch its third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Thursday, the city's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Wednesday.

The autonomous region currently has three imported cases.