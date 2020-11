A worker makes school uniforms in a poverty-alleviation workshop in Qianxi County of Bijie, southwest China''s Guizhou Province, Nov. 28, 2020. A total of 52 poverty-alleviation workshops have been set up in an effort to prevent households who have shaken off poverty from falling back into the clutches of destitution in Qianxi County since it shook off poverty in 2018, providing jobs for over 1,800 people. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)