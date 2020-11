GUIYANG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved the feat of removing all remaining impoverished counties from the poverty list.

The last nine impoverished counties, all in southwest China's Guizhou Province, have eliminated absolute poverty, the provincial government announced Monday.

China has vowed to eradicate absolute poverty by 2020. At the end of 2019, 52 counties in the northwest, southwest and south of the country remained on the poverty list.