China must win battle against poverty on time: communique

(Xinhua)    09:44, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- All members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and all the Chinese people must continue to work hard and press ahead to ensure that China wins the battle against poverty, finishes building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and achieves the first centenary goal as scheduled, read a communique.

That will lay a solid foundation for embarking on a journey to fully build a modern socialist China, said the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was released on Thursday.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

