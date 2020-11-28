Top political advisor calls on schools to promote traditional Chinese culture

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, delivers a speech at a political advisor teleconference, which calls on schools to promote outstanding traditional Chinese culture, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday called on schools to promote outstanding traditional Chinese culture.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during a political advisor teleconference.

Wang said outstanding traditional Chinese culture should be taught to every child to cultivate builders for socialist undertakings with cultural confidence.

The political advisors proposed that school curriculums should be properly designed to match different learning stages, using more engaging teaching methods to increase student interest in outstanding traditional Chinese culture, and that financial and personnel supports should be bolstered.