English>>

Volunteers take photos capturing smiles of farmers aged over 70 in E China village

(Xinhua)    10:05, November 24, 2020

Villagers pose for a group photo in Shangwei Village of Youlan Town, Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 22, 2020. Since 2014, volunteers from a non-profit organization in Nanchang City have kept on taking photos of smiling faces of farmers aged over 70 years old in nearby villages. The portait photos taken by volunteers were given to farmers for free. By far, the volunteers have taken nearly 4,350 people and 50,000 photos. They aim at collecting high-definition images of 10,000 farmers within 10 years. (Xinhua/Chen Chunyuan)


