China takes training of high-quality farmers to new level

An operator drives a rice harvester in Huichang, Jiangxi province. (ZHU HAIPENG / FOR CHINA DAILY)

Since the launch of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the education and training of farmers across the country has entered a new level. Presently, the total number of practical talents in rural areas is about 22.54 million, and there are more than 17 million high-quality farmers.

Data shows that since the launch of the 13th Five-Year Plan, China has trained a total of 5 million high-quality farmers, directly trained 110,000 leaders of practical talents in rural areas, and expanded the enrolment of agriculture-related higher vocational education for farmers for the first time by 35,000.

Farmer education and training is an important way of improving farmers' quality and modern agricultural development capability.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs implemented a new type of professional farmer training project, a high-quality farmer cultivation plan, an action plan to improve the academic qualifications of high-quality farmers, and demonstration training for leaders of practical talents in rural areas and university student village officials. At the same time. the channels for farmers to receive education have been greatly expanded.