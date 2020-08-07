Four farmers in Zhejiang awarded title equivalent to college professor

Four farmers in east China's Zhejiang province were recently awarded the title of senior professionals, equivalent to that of a college professor by virtue of their excellent theoretical knowledge and rich practice in agricultural production.

Bo Yongming (left) gives instructions to a farmer. (File photo)

This professional title evaluation system is designed to encourage farmers to continuously improve their skills, as well as to attract and train more agricultural talents.

Zhejiang's agriculture and rural affairs department awarded the titles to the first batch of four professional farmers who are skilled in the field of seed breeding, animal breeding and planting. This is the first time in Zhejiang that professional farmers have been given titles equal to those of scientific researchers.

In recent years, the 74 new varieties of melons and vegetables Bo Yongming's team has bred have basically replaced those which are imported. Over the past five years, the land used by Bo for production is more than 2.5 million mu (about 0.2 million hectares).

"In the past, when applying for agricultural scientific research projects, I always felt that I was not strong enough when there is a requirement for the professional title of the applicants." Bo said now that his current title of senior professional will not only help him to apply for relevant topics, but will also boost his confidence in increasing investment in research and development, while providing farmers with more new varieties of high quality and low price.

Ma Jianxiong, who was awarded the title of senior animal husbandry expert, has been committed to cultivating high-quality domestic long-haired rabbit breeds.

"This means that they have a bigger platform to cultivate more high-quality varieties for the long-haired rabbit industry, so that more farmers can embark on the road to prosperity," Ma said.

"Excellent agricultural theoretical knowledge and rich practice in production serve as the key." Wu Xinmin, director of the personnel department of the Zhejiang's agriculture and rural affairs department, shared in reference to receiving the award.

Wu added that it is hoped professional farmers can lead a better life through the evaluation of professional titles, and this can also provide a new way to attract and train agricultural talents.