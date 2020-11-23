Chinese mainland reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including two domestically transmitted cases and nine imported ones.

The domestically transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Sunday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,784 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,486 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 298 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

On Sunday, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,442, including 315 patients still being treated, with six in severe condition.

Altogether 81,493 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 11,231 close contacts were still under medical observation after 731 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.

Also on Sunday, 10 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 357 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 353 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 5,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 108 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 617 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 5,259 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 548 in Taiwan.