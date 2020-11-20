NYC COVID-19 infection rate reaches 3.01 pct: mayor

A staff member waits for customers at a shop in New York, the United States, Nov. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 infection rate in New York City reached 3.01 percent, up from 3.00 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Thursday.

All the city's public school buildings started to close on Thursday, after the city's COVID-19 test positivity rate on 7-day average reached the 3 percent threshold.

"We all want to bring our schools back. We need to reset the equation to keep our schools safe. We are working on a new standard, including increased testing, to bring students and staff back safely," said the mayor.

Earlier on Thursday, de Blasio told 1010WINS, a radio station licensed to New York City, that more COVID-19 tests need to be done to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.

"The central point is going to be testing. We're going to put much more reliance on people getting tested a lot more frequently," said the mayor. "This is going to require all of us to really take responsibility for getting kids tested regularly. That's going to be one of the keys to being able to come back quickly."

As of Thursday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths have added up to 24,167 and the confirmed cases to 288,869 in New York City, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.