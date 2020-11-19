Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 12 imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Wednesday. Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan, two each in Fujian and Guangxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Chongqing, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,735 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,430 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 305 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

A total of 22 COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, according to the report.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,381 by Wednesday, including 314 still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 81,433 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday. A total of 13,176 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Ten new asymptomatic cases were reported Wednesday, nine of whom arrived from outside the mainland. Four cases, all imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 419 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 379 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, 5,479 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 108 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 607 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 5,224 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 541 in Taiwan.