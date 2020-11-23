Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

(CGTN)    09:28, November 23, 2020

The Chinese mainland registered 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which nine cases were from overseas, the National Health Commission announced on Monday.

Two cases were domestically transmitted in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 10 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 357 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Sunday, and nine patients were discharged from hospitals.

As of Sunday, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 86,442, with 4,634 fatalities.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 5,628 (5,259 recoveries, 108 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 617 (548 recoveries, seven deaths)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York