Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland registered 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which nine cases were from overseas, the National Health Commission announced on Monday.

Two cases were domestically transmitted in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 10 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 357 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Sunday, and nine patients were discharged from hospitals.

As of Sunday, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 86,442, with 4,634 fatalities.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 5,628 (5,259 recoveries, 108 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 617 (548 recoveries, seven deaths)