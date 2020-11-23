12 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Monday that 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

There were 315 patients still being treated, including six in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,493 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Sunday, the commission said.

As of Sunday, a total of 86,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.