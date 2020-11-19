AFC Champions League: Shanghai vs. Perth

Yu Hanchao of Shanghai Shenhua FC celebrates for scoring during the group F match between Shanghai Shenhua FC of China and Perth Glory of Australia at the AFC Champions League 2020 in Doha, capital of Qatar, Nov. 18, 2020. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated qua…
The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military t…
Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features to o…
Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic…
China's latest unmanned combat systems to enter service, ai…