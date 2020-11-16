Highlights of UEFA Nations League matches

Kevin De Bruyne (L) of Belgium competes with Eric Dier of England during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion At Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
