Shanghai's Pudong: Development and Opening-Up

People enjoy the view of Lujiazui at the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 2, 2019. This year marks the 30th anniversary of China's announcement that it would develop and open up Shanghai's Pudong, which epitomizes China's continuous efforts to deepen reforms and open its doors to the world.

Since designated a new area in 1990, Pudong has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a popular destination for investors, innovators and policy pilots.

Over the last three decades, Pudong's regional GDP has surged more than 210 times from 6 billion yuan (about 906 million U.S. dollars) in 1990 to 1.27 trillion yuan in 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)