Chinese wisdom contributes to construction of community with shared future: Lin Songtian

China has always stressed that harmony, peace and friendship should be advocated between various countries and their peoples, and a community with a shared future for mankind should be built, according to Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

People's Daily Online's exclusive interview with Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. (People's Daily Online/ He Zhuoyan)

"Chinese people have always advocated harmony, rapprochement and peace. We are all kind to others and are willing to make friends with people from all over the world, so we have friends all over the world," said Lin Songtian.

Lin also pointed out that "since the beginning of this year, China has taken the lead in conquering the epidemic, restoring production and life as well as the order of social production and life, and taken the lead in achieving positive economic growth. Any student who studies Chinese and pays close attention to China can see the completely different approaches between China and other countries in dealing with the epidemic."

Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. (People's Daily Online/ He Zhuoyan)

Lin added that since the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese people have worked together to overcome difficulties, and brought the epidemic under control in the shortest possible time, from which we can see the role played by China's concept of harmony, peace, cooperation and development.

In contrast, COVID-19 continues to rage in some Western countries, and the fundamental reason is the lack of the concept of “harmony", which has made it difficult to effectively control the epidemic.

"Students from all over the world have witnessed China's reality and achievements, China's development and progress, and we hope that they can understand the power and value of Chinese culture," Lin revealed.

Lin noted, ”We also hope that these students can bring in advanced culture and become messengers of exchanges between different civilizations and cultures, so that we can value each other’s cultures, strengthen exchange and mutual learning and achieve common prosperity."