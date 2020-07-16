China donates medical supplies to Ugandan hospital in fight against COVID-19

KAMPALA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday donated an assortment of medical supplies to the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, handed over the 60 million shillings (about 16,440 U.S. dollars) worth of supplies to Emmanuel Batibwe, director of the hospital at a function held at the hospital premises.

Ambassador Zheng said the supplies are aimed at boosting the hospital's efforts in treating COVID-19 patients.

Batibwe hailed China for the continued annual support to the 100-bed hospital which was donated by China in 2012.

He said the supplies are critical as the hospital handles COVID-19 patients, noting that the facility is currently treating five cases.

Batibwe said besides the donation, hospital staff have been able to interface with their colleagues in China via video conferencing on how best to combat the pandemic.

COVID-19 results released on Wednesday showed that over the last 24 hours, the country had registered three new cases bringing the total number of cases to 1,043, according to the ministry of health.

Out of the 1,043 cases, 1,004 have healed and no death has been recorded, the ministry said.