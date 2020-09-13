Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 13, 2020
Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges U.S. politicians to stop interfering in China's internal affairs

(Xinhua)    10:07, September 13, 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday urged some U.S. politicians to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole.

A spokesperson of the commissioner's office expressed strong disapproval of and firm opposition against the groundless remarks by the U.S. politicians about a case still under investigation, which involves Hong Kong residents suspected of illegal border-crossing.

The spokesperson said China is a country under the rule of law. Chinese judicial authorities handle cases in accordance with the law, protect the legitimate rights of criminal suspects, and deal with cases involving the mainland and Hong Kong in strict accordance with the "one country, two systems" principle. The U.S. side has no right to meddle in China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson pointed out that while the United States is fraught with economic and social challenges, with racial conflict flaring up and COVID-19 infections and deaths remaining high, some American politicians have, however, turned a blind eye to the problems at home and showed unusual "concern" about internal affairs of other countries instead.

"We strongly urge U.S. politicians to abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, mind their own business, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole," the spokesperson said.

