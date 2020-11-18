Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and seven imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Liaoning and Guangdong.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,723 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,412 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 311 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,369. Of them, 324 patients were still being treated, including three in severe condition.

Altogether 81,411 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 13,974 close contacts were still under medical observation after 379 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.