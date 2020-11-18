Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    11:25, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and seven imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Liaoning and Guangdong.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,723 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,412 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 311 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,369. Of them, 324 patients were still being treated, including three in severe condition.

Altogether 81,411 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 13,974 close contacts were still under medical observation after 379 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York