Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,723, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, one each in Shanxi, Liaoning and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,412 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 311 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.