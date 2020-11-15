CIIE signals strong purchasing power of China

The bustling crowds in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) held between Nov. 5 and 10, were a sign of the strong vitality of the Chinese market.

Beijing Hopewise International Trading Co., Ltd., a meat trader, inked contracts of over $50 million with Spanish pork producers and Argentine beef producers. Around $200 million of deals were expected to be signed by the company during the 3rd CIIE, accounting for 20 percent of its annual purchase volume, said Yang Yong, managing director of the company.

The booth of Evergrande Agri-husbandry Group, a subsidy of the Chinese Fortune Global 500 enterprise Evergrande Group, attracted flocks of visitors on the first day of the 3rd CIIE. It was the third time for the company to join the CIIE. The products imported by the company from around the world received high attention.

Apart from Chinese enterprises, their foreign counterparts also made good use of the opportunity and showcased their latest products and technologies.

BSH Household Appliances Co., Ltd. launched a new Bosch range hood. The product is equipped with an innovative ventilation technology of the company that is able to exhaust kitchen smoke in an effective manner. Smoke can be turned into fresh air after being filtered under the product's internal cycling mode.

China was one of the most important markets of the BSH Household Appliances Co., Ltd., and the company was quite confident about this market, said Alexander G.C. Dony, president of Greater China BSH Home Appliances Group. He noted that the Chinese consumers had a very high acceptance for innovative products, calling them trend settlers.

He told People's Daily that it was a great choice for his company to debut the high-end range hood on the important platform of CIIE in China.

METRO China showcased imported beef, mutton, seafood, wines, coffee and deserts from over 20 countries and regions. It not only attracted buyers in the venue, but also massive consumers outside of it through livestream.

Metro witnessed the rapid and high-quality development of the Chinese economy in the past 20 years, and was lucky to be growing with the country together, said Claude Sarrailh, president of Metro China. As China continues to advance its economic upgrading and transformation and improves business environment, the company is looking forward to the country's future development and hopes to continue taking a ride on the fast train of the country's development, he said.

The opening of the CIIE as scheduled is not only a demand of China, but also the expectation from the world. Many enterprises told People's Daily that they would keep joining in the event the next year.

As China's economic development picks up more quality and becomes increasingly opener, the Chinese market is pursuing win-win cooperation with the world for shared benefits.