Ericsson: CIIE shows China's commitment to open global economy

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the world's first importing exposition on the national level, which is super important and shows how China is committed to the open global economy, said Sinisa Krajnovic, Executive Vice President of Ericsson Northeast Asia.

Krajnovic shared his thoughts with People's Daily Online on Nov. 9 when receiving an exclusive interview during the third CIIE, held between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 in Shanghai.

According to Krajnovic, Ericsson, the Swedish telecom equipment maker, entered the Chinese market in 1894, and is the only company who has witnessed Chinese mobile capabilities from the first generation of the mobile technology all the way now to the 5th generation of mobile technology.

"We have one of the largest research and development capabilities in China. Ericsson has more than 10,000 people here," Krajnovic said, adding that one of the prerequisites for technology advancement is the introduction of the telecommunication infrastructure of the information and communication technology.

"Implementing the 5G technology is essential for the future competitiveness of any country, certainly for China, who has a very high ambition on this," Krajnovic said.

5G technology will benefit all of us as individuals, as users to get to feel the better consumer experience in a sense of higher speeds, downloading, and uploading of the files through the mobile broadband or mobile internet, according to Krajnovic.

By the end of 2022, more than 60 percent of China's top 1,000 enterprises will deploy application scenarios based on 5G and edge computing, which will accelerate the pace of post-epidemic recovery and innovation, according to an industry prediction report released on Tuesday.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan "shows importance of technology, technology leadership, digital transformation and enhancement of these fundamental industries," Krajnovic shared.