Xi forges CIIE into top trade platform powering world economy

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2020 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Over the past two years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has through his speeches at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) presented China's promises of opening-up and win-win cooperation.

Xi's message to the world has been consistent and far-reaching, demonstrating China's confidence and strong sense of responsibility to join the rest of the international community to tackle common challenges and build a better world for all.

Visitors view Iranian handicrafts at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A PROMISE KEPT

This year's CIIE opened at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging on and the global economy is facing serious plight. Thanks to rigorous protocols to ensure public health, the import fair this year is safe, exciting and successful.

The hosting of the third CIIE demonstrates China's sincere desire to share its market opportunities with the world and contribute to global economic recovery, Xi said in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony via video last week.

Heraeus, a global technology company based in Germany, sees sales in China this year increasing instead of dwindling. Ai Zhouping, president of Greater China Regional Headquarters of Heraeus, said holding the event as scheduled has demonstrated the effectiveness of China's measures in curbing the spread of the coronavirus and recovering its economy.

China, according to an International Monetary Fund estimate released in October, is expected to record economic growth of 1.9 percent in 2020, emerging as the only major economy in the world that can inch back into positive territory this year.

"Despite the significant challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese economy has shown a high degree of resilience and has been leading the global economic recovery," said Bernie Stefan, vice president for the Regional Management Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa of the Swiss food giant Nestle.

The expo "demonstrates China's consistent position of supporting the multilateral trading system and promoting free trade," said Xi at the opening ceremony of the first CIIE, adding that the annual expo "will feature good performance, fruitful results and continued success in the years to come."

People take a selfie at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

"DUAL CIRCULATION" FOR COMMON DEVELOPMENT

The CIIE is an epitome of China integrating into the grand circulation of the world economy and promoting common prosperity with its own development.

Following the completion of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, China will embark on a new journey towards fully building a modern socialist country and realizing the second centenary goal.

Facing challenges and missions ahead, China will strive to foster a new development pattern that features the domestic market as the mainstay with domestic and international markets reinforcing each other.

The new development pattern China envisions "is not a development loop behind closed doors, but more open domestic and international circulations. We will do so not only to meet China's own development needs but also for the greater benefit of people in all countries," said Xi when addressing the third CIIE.

People visit an intelligent production line at the booth of Siemens at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Saw Choon Seong, China president of Air Products, a U.S.-based industrial gases manufacturer, said he is very excited about the new development pattern.

"The 'dual-circulation' pattern will allow our company to introduce world-leading technologies, equipment and solutions to China, and at the same time bring proven domestic technologies to other markets," Saw said.

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, a British think tank, said the new development pattern meant that the country "is about boosting domestic demand and growth, and ensuring the Chinese economy is robust against shocks, while at the same time continuing to reform and open up further."

"China has a population of 1.4 billion and a middle-income group that exceeds 400 million," Xi noted. "The vastly huge China market is the most promising in the world. Total import into China is estimated to top 22 trillion U.S. dollars in the coming decade."

Xi once compared the Chinese economy to an ocean, saying that big winds and storms may upset a pond, but never an ocean, reflecting China's confidence and determination to overcome the difficulties together with other countries.

A cooperation signing ceremony is held during the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

ACT, NOT JUST TALK

The successful hosting of the expo is only one piece of evidence of China's commitment to practicing multilateralism.

"To put into practice the principle of multilateralism, we must act, not just talk," Xi said when addressing a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in September.

China has for long been making relentless efforts to expand opening-up. Over the past three years, the CIIEs hosted by China have grown into a top trading platform to promote global free trade. Apart from the CIIE, China has also been hosting a series of major trade events including the 63-year-old Canton Fair and the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Over the past five years, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank initiated by China has provided about 20 billion dollars for projects of its members.

Aerial photo shows the Lianyungang port, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

Over the past seven years, the Belt and Road Initiative has successfully transformed from a vision into actions and reality, growing into a major platform of international cooperation.

"When the world economic landscape has undergone profound changes, and we feel the Chinese government's determination and power of action to promote continuous improvement in the business environment and create market opportunities," said Anna Pawlak-Kuliga, CEO and president of IKEA China.

In a nutshell, China has always been a loyal supporter and practitioner of multilateralism.

Just as Xi said when addressing this year's CIIE opening ceremony, "big countries need to lead by example, major economies need to act on sound principles, and developing countries need to play an active part in promoting opening up and sharing responsibilities."

"It is by working together that we will advance common development of our world," he added.