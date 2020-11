Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2020 shows the scene of a story about Chinese New Year built by Lego bricks at the booth of Danish toy giant LEGO Group during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. Lego Group has participated in the CIIE for three consecutive years, and has released several world's first toy sets during this year's event. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)