Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Two volunteers walk past a notice board with epidemic prevention and control measures on it during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2020. Stringent COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures are observed during the on-going event. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 32 imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in north China's Tianjin Municipality, the commission said in its daily report.

A new suspected COVID-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai Sunday, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the report.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Shanghai, six in Shaanxi, four each in Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Shanxi, Liaoning and Jiangsu.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,603 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,240 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 363 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,245. Of them, 424 patients were still being treated, including eight in severe condition.

Altogether 81,187 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 16,503 close contacts were still under medical observation after 564 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.

Also on Sunday, nine new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, said the report, adding that one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

The commission said 804 asymptomatic cases, including 497 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 5,374 confirmed cases, including 107 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 577 cases, including seven deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 5,144 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 524 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.