Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China stresses COVID-19 prevention in maternity, child-health centers

(Xinhua)    08:42, November 09, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission (NHC) has issued a circular urging maternity and child-health institutions to step up implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures over the winter.

Maternity and child-health institutions at all levels should give timely treatment to patients with emergency conditions, including critically-ill pregnant women and those in labor, and newborns with serious diseases, said the circular, adding that sound epidemic prevention measures must be in place.

These institutions are not allowed to suspend, refuse or delay emergency treatment on the grounds of epidemic prevention and control, the NHC said in the circular.

Each institution is required to reserve sufficient medical materials and drugs to meet the demands of full-load operation for a period of 30 days.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York