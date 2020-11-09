COVID-19: US sets record with 126,742 new cases, world tops 50 million

The U.S. set another daily record for coronavirus cases and the world stood surpassed 50 million total cases Sunday as Joe Biden promised to "get this virus under control."

The U.S. recorded 126,742 cases Saturday, the third day in a row the total exceeded 126,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Some infectious disease experts believe the U.S. and global numbers are conservative, saying many people are asymptomatic and haven't been tested.

In the United States, where more than 9.8 million cases – more than any other country –have been reported, the Midwest and Plains are beginning to buckle under the stress put on hospitals and health care workers. North Dakota reported about 41 deaths per 100,000 people in the past 30 days, the highest rate of any state.