Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

COVID-19: US sets record with 126,742 new cases, world tops 50 million

(CGTN)    10:00, November 09, 2020

The U.S. set another daily record for coronavirus cases and the world stood surpassed 50 million total cases Sunday as Joe Biden promised to "get this virus under control."

The U.S. recorded 126,742 cases Saturday, the third day in a row the total exceeded 126,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Some infectious disease experts believe the U.S. and global numbers are conservative, saying many people are asymptomatic and haven't been tested.

In the United States, where more than 9.8 million cases – more than any other country –have been reported, the Midwest and Plains are beginning to buckle under the stress put on hospitals and health care workers. North Dakota reported about 41 deaths per 100,000 people in the past 30 days, the highest rate of any state.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York