Xinjiang reports no new confirmed, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported no new confirmed or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the regional health commission said Monday.

A total of three COVID-19 patients in Kashgar were discharged from hospital after recovery on Sunday, and nine asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, Xinjiang had a total of 59 confirmed cases that were all in Kashgar, and 306 asymptomatic cases in Kashgar and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu.

From Oct. 24 to Sunday, 19 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation in Xinjiang.