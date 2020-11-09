Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 50 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:32, November 09, 2020

BELGIUM-BRUSSELS-GLOBAL COVID-19 CASES-50 MILLION

People wearing face masks sit on a bench in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 8, 2020. Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

NEW YORK, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 50,052,204, with a total of 1,253,110 deaths worldwide as of 11:24 a.m. local time (1624 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 9,879,323 and 237,192, respectively. India recorded 8,507,754 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 5,653,561 cases and 162,269 deaths, the world's second largest death toll.

Countries with more than 1.1 million cases also include Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, Britain and Colombia, while other countries with over 40,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy and France, according to the center.

Global cases topped 30 million on Sept. 17, and rose to 40 million on Oct. 19. It took 32 days for the global caseload to jump from 30 million to 40 million, and only 20 days from 40 million to 50 million.


