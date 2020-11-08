Facilities built by Chinese enterprise aids Namibia in COVID-19 fight

WINDHOEK, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Facilities built by a Chinese enterprise in Namibia have aided the country in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturing company Nami Prefabricated Housing CC built several COVID-19 prefabricated isolation facilities across the country, of which four were completed by July this year.

Gu Di, an manager at the company, said on Friday that the aim was to ensure that Namibia is equipped with conducive and appropriate infrastructure for the fight against COVID-19.

"We resolved to stand together with Namibia to overcome this virus through the provision of the isolation facilities that are low cost, easy and fast to disassemble and assemble, environmental-friendly, and high strength," he said.

The prefabricated isolation units have since helped the Namibian public health sector in the fight against COVID-19, in careful case management, according to Ben Nangombe, executive director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

"The provision of isolation facilities fully fitted to cater intensive and high care for COVID-19 patients," he said.

Access to facilities has also boosted confidence in the battle against COVID-19, as Namibia records increased recoveries. The country recorded 13,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11,578 recoveries and 133 deaths.

The prefabricated facilities with a life span of a minimum of 20 years, are envisaged to be used to fight other infectious diseases.

"They are not limited to COVID-19 pandemic only. It is a long-term investment infrastructure for the ministry to manage all infectious diseases that arise from time to time," Nangombe said.

Moreover, the undertaking also created opportunities for locals.

Nami Prefabricated Housing, established in 2011 in Namibia, provided more than 150 jobs directly. Furthermore, the company trained about 50 technical personnel as well as helped staff set up their five companies.

"We have relentlessly committed to the technical training of our local workers so as to create more jobs," Gu said.

Other projects completed by the company in Namibia include the construction of clinics in remote areas, operating rooms, laboratories, offices, courtrooms, classrooms, teacher's dormitories, and toilets.