37 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Sunday that 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 410 patients still being treated, including seven in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,168 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Saturday, it added.

As of Saturday, a total of 86,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.