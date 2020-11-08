China's commercial rocket CERES-1 completes maiden flight

|China’s new carrier rocket CERES-1 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 7, 2020. China’s new carrier rocket CERES-1, designed for commercial use, made its maiden flight on Saturday, sending one satellite into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's new carrier rocket CERES-1, designed for commercial use, made its maiden flight on Saturday, sending one satellite into planned orbit.
The rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:12 p.m. (Beijing Time).
Developed by the Beijing-based high-tech company Galactic Energy, the CERES-1 is a small-scale solid-propellant carrier rocket capable of sending micro-satellites into low-Earth orbit.
On board the rocket was a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The satellite, Tianqi-11, will be used for data collection and transmission.
China’s 14th Five-Year Plan a far-sighted approach focusing…
Xi expounds on CPC proposals for China's new development pl…
2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for Interna…
A glance at drafting process of CPC proposals for China's n…