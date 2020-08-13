Chinese student’s video of self-made rocket goes viral

Recently, a video about the successful launching and recovery of a rocket, which was independently designed, tested and made by a college student, has gone viral on China’s Internet platforms, triggering a huge wave of discussion among net users.

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

So far, the video has more than 1 million views and over 6,000 bullet-screen comments from net users all over the country, with comments ranging from “I’m touched by the video and almost burst into tears” to “awesome.”

With components made from different materials such as UV cureable resin, polycarbonate and carbon fiber, the rocket is about 96 centimeters high, with a diameter of 9.5 centimeters and a weight of 3.1 kilograms.

The rocket was made by Liu Shang, a post-2000-generation student from the College of Astronautics of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Nanjing, capital city of east China’s Jiangsu province.

While staying at home because of the COVID-19, Liu not only attended online classes, but also designed the rocket. However, after viewing the other 30 videos he uploaded showing his tests and trials over the past six months and more, it can be seen that his success did not come easily. With a great enthusiasm for rockets, Liu looks forward to turning his passion into a career.