Turkey to start space trials of domestic rocket engines: president

ANKARA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Turkey will start the first space trials of its indigenous liquid-propellant rocket engines, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"I would like to announce the start of the first space trials of domestically developed liquid-propellant rocket engine technology," he said at the opening ceremony of local defense company Roketsan's Satellite Launch, Space Systems and Advanced Technologies Research Center and Explosive Raw Material Production Facility.

The country tested its first rocket by using solid fuel, while efforts are continuing for the hybrid-fueled rockets, he said.

Turkey aims to finalize the microsatellite launching project in 2025, he stated.

"We are now at the 'aerospace league' thanks to our national technology and local equipment," the president said.

Roketsan develops high-capacity hydrogen fuel cell technology, a clean energy source with applications for the space sector, as well as aviation and transportation, Erdogan said.