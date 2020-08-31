Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Turkey to start space trials of domestic rocket engines: president

(Xinhua)    09:34, August 31, 2020

ANKARA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Turkey will start the first space trials of its indigenous liquid-propellant rocket engines, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"I would like to announce the start of the first space trials of domestically developed liquid-propellant rocket engine technology," he said at the opening ceremony of local defense company Roketsan's Satellite Launch, Space Systems and Advanced Technologies Research Center and Explosive Raw Material Production Facility.

The country tested its first rocket by using solid fuel, while efforts are continuing for the hybrid-fueled rockets, he said.

Turkey aims to finalize the microsatellite launching project in 2025, he stated.

"We are now at the 'aerospace league' thanks to our national technology and local equipment," the president said.

Roketsan develops high-capacity hydrogen fuel cell technology, a clean energy source with applications for the space sector, as well as aviation and transportation, Erdogan said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York