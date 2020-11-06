China Post issues souvenir sheet, lottery postcards for Chinese New Lunar Year

On Nov. 5, China Post Group Corporation (China Post) issued a special souvenir sheet and a series of postcards with lottery numbers printed on them to welcome the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 12, 2021 and marks the start of the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, at a product event in the China National Post and Postage Stamp Museum in Beijing.

The special souvenir sheet

The stamp on the regular postcard

At the event, China Post also released two sets of regular postcards and two sets of maximum cards, which are postcards with postage stamps placed on the picture side of the cards, where the stamps and cards match or are in maximum similarity. Lunar New Year’s greeting cards and other products were also released at the event. All these products featuring Chinese cultural elements will be available from the same day through China Post’s official channels.

The souvenir sheet was designed by Han Meilin, a renowned Chinese artist and designer, and Chen Nan, a doctoral supervisor at the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University.

For the first time ever, China Post issued lottery maximum cards, which were also designed by Han. The lucky winners will have a chance to obtain artworks specially created by the artist.

The regular postcard

The regular postcards were designed by Wang Huming, design director of the Postage Stamp Printing Bureau under China Post, famous Chinese cartoonist Jing Shaozong, and Duan Yajie and Pan Zhenlei, winners of the Postcard Design Contest sponsored by China Post.

Zhang Wang, an associate professor at Nankai University in north China’s Tianjin, and Wu Shining, member of the China Arts and Crafts Association, designed the greeting cards.

Wang Jian, deputy general manager of China Post attended the event and unveiled the souvenir sheet and lottery postcards with Han.

In recent years, China Post has sought to tap the potential of design creativity and brought together creative designers to develop new products with more functions, added-value, cultural value, and artistic value. It has also sped up the digital transformation of its Lunar New Year lottery products.