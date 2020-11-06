Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New Hans Christian Andersen exhibition opens at Danish Cultural Center in Beijing

By Meng Bin (People's Daily Online)    10:02, November 06, 2020

A painting at the exhibition depicting two children playing inside the new Hans Christian Andersen House. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Bin)

An exhibition themed “Sunshine Freedom and A Little Flower” showcasing the concept and design behind the new Hans Christian Andersen House opened to the public on November 3 at the Danish Cultural Center in Beijing.

Inaugurated by Denmark’s Ambassador to China, Thomas Østrup, the exhibition is part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York