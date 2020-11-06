New Hans Christian Andersen exhibition opens at Danish Cultural Center in Beijing

A painting at the exhibition depicting two children playing inside the new Hans Christian Andersen House. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Bin)

An exhibition themed “Sunshine Freedom and A Little Flower” showcasing the concept and design behind the new Hans Christian Andersen House opened to the public on November 3 at the Danish Cultural Center in Beijing.

Inaugurated by Denmark’s Ambassador to China, Thomas Østrup, the exhibition is part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark.