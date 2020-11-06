Medium and Above Restaurants in Pu’er City Achieve “7 Standards”

Pu’er City promotes the development of the special action of “clean restaurant”, and strictly requires the catering service industry to achieve “seven standards”, including, the neat surrounding environment, clean dining place, compliance of the kitchen, orderly and safe storage, clean dining utensils, healthy employees, and standard distribution process.

By the end of October 2020, the total number of medium and above restaurants in the city is 261, and 261 were up to standard. The base number of small-scale restaurants was 12,386, and 3,475 were up to standard..