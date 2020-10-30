Village in Henan’s Ruzhou preserves historical relics, develops folk culture tourism

Wangwan village in Ruzhou city, central China’s Henan province has been incorporating its local folk culture into its picturesque natural landscape, attracting lots of visitors.

As an ancient village, developing folk culture tourism based on its beautiful environment, it is committed to preserving its ancient buildings and historical relics in order to maintain the original appearance of the area.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

The village has also incorporated innovative ideas into its renovation projects. By decorating cave dwellings, renovating ancient courtyards and the ancient tea-horse road, along with adding an artificial waterscape, it has built a folk culture-themed park, a farming culture-themed park, and an antique street. The village has developed folk culture tourism integrating catering, fishing, and B&B hotels on the theme of cave dwellings and sightseeing.

So far, Wangwan has inked a framework agreement with a company with a total investment of 8 million yuan (about $1.2 million) to rebuild old houses, expand cave dwellings and build antique-style buildings and infrastructure projects such as sightseeing platforms. The village has renovated over 20 cave dwellings, restored over 5,000 square meters of walls featuring farming culture, and built 2 kilometers of antique-style walls.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

While participating in the protection of the ancient village with the company, villagers can also share dividends from the latter’s operation. Thanks to these efforts, the village has boosted the development of its rural tourism sector based on folk culture, and expanded its collective economy, fostering a new model of rural vitalization.