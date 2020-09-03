Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
Rural tourism helps villagers get rid of poverty in China's Henan

(Xinhua)    10:45, September 03, 2020

CHINA-HENAN-VILLAGE-POVERTY ALLEVIATION (CN)

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2020 shows a view of Dawanggou Village in Deting Town of Songxian County, Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. Dawanggou Village, located in a mountainous area, used to be an impoverished village. In recent years, the local government has made efforts in improving the living conditions of the villagers, carrying out relocation and renovation work. By improving the appearance of the village, rural tourism has been developed, which helps people here get rid of poverty without working far away from home. (Xinhua/Li An)


