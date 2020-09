Villagers work at a poverty-relief clothing factory in Zhouzhuang Village of Daqiao Township, Weishi County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2020. Businesses set up for poverty relief purposes have helped employ many impoverished villagers in Weishi County. Most of the villagers work in small-scale processing enterprises not far away from home with monthly salaries ranging from 1,000 yuan (146 U.S. dollars) to 4,000 yuan (586 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/He Juan)